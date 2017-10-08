Bluff City’s Mike Brown wins 250 Pro Class at Top Gun Showdown

BLOUNTVILLE, TN- Motocross racers headed to Muddy Creek Sunday for the 30th Annual Suzuki Top Gun Showdown.

All eyes were on Bluff City’s own Mike Brown, making his long awaited returned to the Showdown. The 2001 AMA 125cc Motocross National Champion spent the last 8 years focusing on off-road, but decided it was time to come home.

And Brown didn’t miss a beat. After winning the 250 Pro Class Moto 1 race to begin the day, Brown captured the checkered flag in the Moto 2 race to earn the 250 sweep win and overall class win.

“About 30 years ago, we said we’d never be here at (age) 45,” said Brown. “And here I am at 45 today, in the rain, and having as much fun today as we did 20 years ago. My first race I ever raced was here, so it’s home for me. I raced all around the world and been to a lot of tracks, but I would say this is probably my favorite track.”