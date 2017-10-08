16 Virginia Tech takes down Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, MA- Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson threw for 322 yards and a touchdown, and the Hokies’ defense held Boston College in check, all in leading No. 16 Virginia Tech to a 23-10 victory over the Eagles in an ACC game played at Alumni Stadium on Saturday evening.

With the win, the Hokies moved to 5-1 overall, 1-1 in the ACC, and they beat Boston College for the eighth time in the past 10 meetings. The Eagles fell to 2-4 overall, 0-3 in league play.

Tech survived an early interception and got on the board midway through the first quarter on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Sean Savoy. The two teams later traded field goals before the Hokies opened some breathing room on Travon McMillian’s 23-yard touchdown run with 6:19 left in the first half to take a 17-3 lead.

The Hokies only added two more Joey Slye field goals for the remainder of the game, but that was all they needed, as Tech’s defense allowed just a fourth-quarter score the remainder of the evening. The Hokies held the Eagles to 320 held them to 2 of 15 on third-down conversions. At one stretch in the second half, BC went three-and-out on five straight possessions.

Jackson led Tech, completing 22 of 33 for 322 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. The Hokies finished with 431 yards of offense.

Courtesy: Virginia Tech Athletics