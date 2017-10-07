Tusculum rallies to defeat Mars Hill

GREENEVILLE, TN- Tusculum quarterback Alex Ogle passed for two touchdowns and running back Maxwell Joseph rushed for a pair of scores in leading the Pioneers to a 28-24 come-from-behind win over Mars Hill Saturday night at Pioneer Field.

Tusculum (3-3, 1-2 South Atlantic Conference) rallied from behind three times and scored the game-winning touchdown early in the fourth quarter on Joseph’s second TD run of the game.

In the 34th all-time meeting between the cross-mountain rivals, this marks the sixth straight time the game has been decided by a touchdown or less.

Ogle went 15-of-23 for 282 yards and an interception as senior wideout Evan Altizer made four receptions for a career-high 133 yards including a 36-yard scoring grab to put the Pioneers on the board in the second quarter.

Tusculum out-gained the Lions in total yardage by a 409-306 margin including 127-54 in the fourth quarter alone.

Courtesy: Tusculum Athletics