Tri-Cities volunteers head to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Nate

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- As Hurricane Nate approaches the United States coast, some people from the Tri-Cities are offering a helping hand to the states that are in the storm’s path.

The Northeast Chapter of the American Red Cross sent a group of Tri-Cities volunteers towards the Gulf Coast before Hurricane Nate makes landfall.

15 volunteers left for Louisiana over the weekend with one emergency response vehicles.

Northeast Red Cross Public Affairs Volunteer Chris Parker said most of the volunteers just joined the American Red Cross.

“They saw the need after Harvey and Maria and the earthquakes in Mexico,” Parker said. “They said ‘I want to help’ and now they are.”

The volunteers will be deployed for at least two weeks. Parker said volunteers who were deployed for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria are still currently deployed in Texas and Florida.

