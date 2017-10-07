Pence speaks at Las Vegas prayer service

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says in the depths of horror, Americans have found hope in those who risked their lives after the Las Vegas shooting.

Pence spoke Saturday afternoon at a prayer service in Las Vegas honoring the 58 victims killed last Sunday in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Pence says those killed were taken before their time. But he says, “Their names and their stories will forever be etched into the hearts of the American people.”

Fifty-eight doves were released outside on the steps of City Hall. They flew in a wide arc before disappearing into the distance as someone shouted, “God bless America!”

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led gunman Stephen Paddock to carry out the attack.

