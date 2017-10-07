Girl expected to be okay after falling off Ferris wheel in Virginia

By Matthew Chaney and Carla Lemons Published:
Courtesy: WRIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire officials were called around 9:33 pm to the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike at the Richmond Carnival grounds in reference to a little girl that fell off of the Ferris wheel ride.

The little girl, who is approximately 10-years-old fell about 10 to 12 feet and sustained some injuries but they are not considered to be life threatening.

Fire officials were told by eye witnesses that she was able to unlock the latch to open the car door on the ride.

The ride was shutdown for the remainder of the night and will be shutdown until the owner’s of the ride can inspect it for malfunction.  .

All other riders were removed by emergency officials by ladder.

On the Virginia.org website, the fair advertises itself as a family-friendly event featuring fair food, carnival games and rides for all ages.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

