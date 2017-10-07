Gate City basketball star Mac McClung decommits from Rutgers

GATE CITY — Some big news out of Gate City on Friday. Hoops star Mac McClung announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruiting, after committing to Rutgers back in early August.

McClung had over 30 offers from schools such as Virginia, ETSU, Virginia Tech and Georgetown when he had committed to Rutgers.

McClung has received national attention this year, making multiple appearances on sportscenter for his high flying dunks.

