ETSU Volleyball tops Samford

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU volleyball team hosted Samford on Saturday night and picked up their fourth SoCon win of the season. The Bucs won 3-1 (25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 25-9) inside Brooks Gym as Rylee Milhorn (Kingsport, Tenn.) and Leah Clayton (Danville, Va.) each tallied a double-double. Clayton had the team-high of 17 kills, while pitching in 11 digs. Milhorn finished with ten kills and 11 digs. Marija Popovic (Belgrade, Serbia) was impressive on the back line picking up 22 digs. AJ Lux (Shelbyville, Ind.) dominated the front line as she finished the night with 15 kills.

Set 1: It was a very tight battle as the Bucs came out on top and won the first set 25-21. The set was tied 13 times as there were eight different lead changes. Clayton carried the Bucs with seven kills and Popovic had seven digs. Milhorn had four kills as the Bucs out-hit the Bulldogs. Clayton gave the Bucs five points off of her kills, including her last kill to secure the set.

Set 2: The second set was another grind for the Bucs as there were 14 ties and once again eight different lead changes. Clayton and Lux led ETSU with five kills. Kaela Massey (Brentwood, Tenn.) helped the front line with three kills as well and had a service ace. Kalee Vanderhorst (Raleigh, N.C.) came up big for the Bucs giving them their only block of the set. The Bucs finished the set with a .256 hitting percentage.

Set 3: Samford’s blocks hurt the Bucs as they lost the third set 25-17. Despite the blocks, Milhorn had the team-high of three kills. Clayton and Milhorn added to their double-double campaign by picking up four digs apiece. Popovic and Alyssa Kvarta (Crown Point, Ind.) had three digs. Samford had seven blocks as ETSU only had one block, which came from Lux and Braedyn Tutton (Courtice, Ontario). Massey and Clayton each had a service ace.

Set 4: ETSU dominated the entire fourth set and only allowed Samford to register nine points. Lux had the team-high of five kills, while Massey and Clayton added three kills apiece. Popovic was unstoppable on the back line with seven digs. The Bucs turned on their blocking game and out-blocked Samford 5-0. Tutton picked up five blocks alone. As a team the Bucs earned an impressive hitting percentage of .524.

Key Stats: Kaela Massey had the team-high hitting percentage of .375 as she finished with seven kills.

Alyssa Kvarta finished with 26 assists and Lexie Libs (Floyds Knobs, Ind.) finished with 19.

Marija Popovic had the team-high of 22 digs, while Clayton and Milhorn each had 11.

Braedyn Tutton was a blocking machine as she had 8 blocks. AJ Lux had five blocks of ETSU’s 11 total blocks.

Milhorn had three service aces, while Massey had two.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics