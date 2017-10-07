Colts unveil Manning statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indianapolis Colts have unveiled a statue of Peyton Manning on a plaza outside Lucas Oil Stadium in a ceremony attended by hundreds of fans and featuring remarks from Hall of Famers coach Tony Dungy and executive Bill Polian, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The five-time NFL MVP concluded the event Saturday by proclaiming “I will always be a Colt” and throwing autographed footballs into the crowd.

The bronze likeness features Manning in his Colts uniform preparing to throw a pass.

On Sunday, Manning will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor and become the first player from the franchise’s Indianapolis era to have his jersey retired.

Manning led Indianapolis to its only Super Bowl victory, 29-17 over the Chicago Bears in 2007, and was voted the game’s MVP.

