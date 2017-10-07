Carson-Newman: Security guard, Jefferson City Police officer seriously injured in crash

JEFFERSON CITY (WATE) – Carson-Newman University said in a post that two members of the campus family were seriously injured during a vehicle collision late Friday evening.

Carson Newman security guard Lucas Trent and Jefferson City Police Officer Sergeant Scott Winstead, were transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Trisha Lucas, Lucas Trent’s mother, says he has some rough days ahead of them.

“He is very sore of course. Going to have some rough days ahead till the injuries heal up, his memory still isn’t the greatest but I think it’s a blessing in disguise. We are all thankful he is still with us and grateful to everyone on scene and here at the hospital for taking care of him,” she said.

Sgt. Winstead works on campus as part of an innovative contractual partnership between the University and the JCPD.

The university went on to say in the post that their vehicle was hit by a speeding SUV. There were two occupants in the SUV, one was injured, one killed.

Jefferson City police chief said Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the case.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Trent’s mother says she wants to extend gratitude for everyone that is sending flowers to both Lucas and Scott. And the prayers. She says to keep them coming.