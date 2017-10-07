CarFit event happening Saturday in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Sheriff’s Office and the Johnson City Police Department are hosting a program that’s designed to help older drivers find out how well they currently fit their personal vehicle and to highlight actions they can take to improve their fit.

It is a free event and open to the public.

The CarFit event is taking place Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

It will be at Indian Springs Baptist Church located at 214 Hill Road in Kingsport.

CarFit events provide a quick but comprehensive check, which takes about 20 minutes, and includes a 12-point inspection of your vehicle.

Trained officers and technicians ask participants several simple questions and complete a checklist.

Drivers then receive recommended car adjustments and a list of local resources.

