Car hits pedestrians in London; multiple people injured

LONDON (AP) – London police say emergency services are outside the Natural History Museum in London after a car struck pedestrians.

Police say a number of people have been injured and one person has been detained at the scene.

The crash happened at 2:20 p.m. on a day when the central London museum is usually teeming with pedestrians including international tourists.

Photographs showed a dented silver car and a man being pinned to the ground outside the museum.

Police said Saturday that more details would be released later.