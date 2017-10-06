Zoo Knoxville welcomes hatching of 2 Bali mynahs

Two Bali mynah chicks hatched at Zoo Knoxville in late September. The critically endangered bird is part of the Species Survival Plan. Two Bali mynah chicks hatched at Zoo Knoxville in late September. The critically endangered bird is part of the Species Survival Plan. (Photo: WATE via Zoo Knoxville)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville welcomed two new animals.

The zoo celebrated the hatching for two female Bali mynahs. The birds were hatched to the parents Zane and Kadek. The species is critically endangered.

The species has been driven to near-extinction due to unsustainable and illegal trapping to meet the demand of the pet trade, according to the zoo. There are only less than 100 Bali mynahs left in their native range in Indonesia.

“We are focusing on species that need our help to make a difference for the future of those populations,” said Michael Ogle, curator of ornithology and herpetology at Zoo Knoxville.  “Every chick counts when you have a population as vulnerable as the Bali mynah and the two hatched here in Knoxville are part of a bigger safety net that accredited zoos are working to maintain.”

