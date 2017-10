MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a missing woman with medical conditions in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro police reported 46-year-old Sherethia Green was last seen Monday and was reportedly on her way to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Green has several medical conditions.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 210 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Murfreesboro police at 615-893-STOP.

