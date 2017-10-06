#WJHLTDFN: Week 8 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

Scores for Week 8 will be continuously updated in the list below:

TENNESSEE:

Johnson Co. Happy Valley
Morristown West Jefferson Co.
Hardin Valley Science Hill
Sullivan South Greeneville
Elizabethton Union Co.
Farragut Dobyns-Bennett
Grainger Chuckey-Doak
Cocke Co. Tennessee High
Unaka Unicoi Co.
David Crockett Cherokee
Sullivan Central Sullivan East
North Greene South Greene
Cloudland Hampton
Cosby Concord-Christian
Volunteer Daniel Boone
Cumberland Jellico
West Greene Knox Catholic

VIRGINIA:

Virginia High Abingdon
Eastside Rye Cove
Graham Lebanon
Hancock Co. Thomas Walker
John Battle Wise Central
Marion Gate City
Twin Springs Castlewood
Honaker JI Burton
Richlands Tazewell
Union Lee High
Hurley Grundy
Holston Patrick Henry

Follow game updates from our crews out in the field tonight by visiting #WJHLTDFN.

