VIDEO: Massachusetts boy with muscular dystrophy meets service dog born with green fur

MEDFIELD, Massachusetts (KRON/CNN) — A rare puppy born with green fur met his new owner–a young boy with his own rare condition.

Ten-year-old Liam McGourty suffers from a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

Liam is a huge Boston Red Sox fan, who was thrilled to run the bases at Fenway last year.

Today, he can’t walk and uses a motorized wheelchair he calls the Green Monster.

“My favorite color is green,” Liam said.

Pauline Hoegler runs Golden Opportunities for Independence in Walpole where she raises Golden Retrievers to work as service dogs, and that is where Liam was on the waiting list for a furry companion.

When Pauline’s dog Bridget had a litter of ten and saw one with a green tint, she knew the puppy was perfect for Liam.

“I called up Kristen and Jeff and said we have a puppy for Liam and it happens to be green,” Pauline said.

Liam named the puppy Fenway.

“I think that’s cool that he was green once,” Liam said. “When I first saw him I felt happy.”

Pauline explains the green fur, “Within the placenta the mother has some bile and from what I understand it leaks into the sac and kind of dyes his coat.”

Fenway’s green fur has faded and is now the color he’s supposed to be.

“This is a ray of sunshine to land right in his lap,” says Liam’s father, Jeff Mcgourty.

The 5-week-old pup will be trained to become Liam’s service dog to not only be a companion but to help Liam do some of the things he won’t be able to do as his disease progresses.

“It will be like a friend for me,” Liam said.

Until then, Liam visited his dog and both have already fallen in love.

