Twins charged after 62-year-old woman shot in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 62-year-old woman was shot in the hip Thursday afternoon in East Nashville. Two 18-year-old twins have been taken into custody.

Metro police said she was hit while sitting outside a home in the 1100 block of Litton Avenue around 2:50 p.m.

She was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where she is being treated.

Metro police reported Quindarius Jordan, 18, was shooting at someone else when the victim was hit before fleeing in a silver Chevy Cobalt.

An arriving officer was able to describe Jordan’s getaway car while rendering aid to the woman. The Cobalt was soon spotted in the 2800 block of Gallatin Avenue.

While conducting a traffic stop, officers saw a pistol in plain view under Jordan’s seat. The Cobalt was being driven by Jordan’s twin brother, Quintarius Jordan. He was charged with being an accessory to the shooting.

Quindarius Jordan was charged with aggravated assault and felony weapon possession. He is also charged with shooting someone on Aug. 25 behind Litton’s Corner Market on Gallatin Pike.

In that incident, the victim was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his leg.

Copyright WKRN 2017. All rights reserved.