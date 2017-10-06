Titans QB Marcus Mariota game-time decision vs. Dolphins

By TERRY McCORMICK

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins.

Mariota was listed Friday as questionable for the game in Miami after being limited in practice for the third consecutive day with a left hamstring injury suffered last week in a 57-14 loss at Houston.

The quarterback says he has spent the majority of practice rehabbing his hamstring. He says his first goal is to get healthy and that he needs to have some mobility to be able to play.

The Titans (2-2) are talking about whether or not to let Mariota take part in Saturday’s walk-through. But a final decision might not be reached until 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday when inactives are due.