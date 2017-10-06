Storytelling Festival kicks off in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – The 45th Annual Storytelling Festival is underway in Tennessee’s Oldest Town.

The event runs all weekend in Jonesborough.

International Storytelling Center President Kiran Singh Sirah said he expects around 10,000 people to attend this year’s festival.

“We’ve got people coming from all 50 states, various countries from around the world are flying in. we’ve got the national poetry out loud champion,” Sirah said.

The events kicked off at 10 o’clock Friday morning and will wrap up Sunday afternoon.

