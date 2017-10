GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Skeletal remains were discovered in remote area of Grundy County Friday morning.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported the remains were found in Altamont.

An anthropology team was called to excavate the scene and the remains have been turned over the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information was immediately released.

Copyright WKRN 2017. All rights reserved.