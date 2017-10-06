Sheriff: Officers, ATF investigating object found in Bristol, VA Walmart parking lot

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) — Several law enforcement agencies are on scene at the Walmart off of Lee Highway in Bristol, Virginia after someone found an suspicious object in the parking lot.

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Fred Newman says the object was spotted on top of a trash can. Law enforcement have quartered off the parking lot and are not allowing cars to enter.

According to Sheriff Newman, Bristol, Va. Police, the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding.

Sheriff Newman said the object appears to be a metal pressure cooker. He said law enforcement could use a robot to further examine the object.

Sheriff Newman told News Channel 11 people inside Walmart do not appear to be in any danger. He said officers have blocked off the front entrance to the building, but customers are being allowed to exit at the side of the building.

