‘Say Yes to Fishing … No to Drugs’ event to be held Saturday at Legion Street Pool

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City’s Legion Street Pool will serve as a popular fishing hole this weekend.

The Johnson City Police Department will host it’s annual “Say Yes to Fishing … No to Drugs” event on Saturday.

The Legion Street Pool is filled with hundreds of Rainbow trout, giving kids the chance to reel in a big catch.

Children, ages 3-14, are invited to fish with an accompanying adult.

The “Say Yes to Fishing” event kicks off at 9 a.m. at Legion Street Pool and wraps up at 4 p.m.

