Nearly 2 dozen cars vandalized in South Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly two dozen cars were vandalized in South Knoxville over a two-night span.

WATE 6 On Your Side was sent a photo of one of the damaged cars.

The victim says the windows looked as if they were shot with a BB gun.

However, the police won’t say what caused all of the damage.

Knoxville Police Department says 15 to 20 similar reports were made in areas including Harwood Avenue, Tipton Avenue, Sevier Avenue and Red Bud Road.

If you have any information, contact the police at 865-215-7212.

Copyright WATE 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s