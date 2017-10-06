KPD investigating after two people taken to area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds

Published:

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police said two people walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds and they are working to figure out what happened.

Kingsport Police said a man and a woman drove themselves to a hospital last night for treatment of what appears to be gunshot wounds.

It’s still unclear which hospital the two receive treatment at, or the circumstances that led to the shooting injuries.

We’ll continue to dig for updates and bring them to you as we get them.

