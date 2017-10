JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers were called to a single-vehicle crash involving a car that had run off the highway and fell onto a road below.

Sgt. Chris Stine told us that a car was traveling eastbound towards Unicoi on Interstate 26 when it hit a guardrail and fell off the road onto West Lakeview Drive.

Three people were in the car when it crashed, but no injuries were reported.

Charges are pending in the crash.

