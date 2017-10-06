In Virginia gov’s race, Trump tweets support for Gillespie

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump is weighing in on Virginia’s governor’s race.

Trump attacked Democrat Ralph Northam on immigration issues in a tweet late Thursday, accusing Northam of “fighting” on behalf of violent MS-13 gang members. Trump urged Virginians to vote for Republican Ed Gillespie.

Gillespie — a consummate Washington insider — has sought to keep Trump at arm’s length throughout the campaign while also trying to rally Trump supporters with hard-edged attacks on Northam over immigration.

Northam responded on Twitter he’s been expecting Trump’s attack and asked supporters for donations.

Virginia is just one of two states electing governors this year, a swing state contest viewed as a possible referendum on Trump’s first year in office.

MS-13 has become a target of Trump in seeking support for a broader immigration crackdown.