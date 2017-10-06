Gov. Haslam in Mountain City for Parkdale Mills expansion grand opening

MOUNTAIN CITY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam traveled to Johnson County on Friday to celebrate the expansion of the country’s largest employer.

The governor met with employees and leaders at Parkdale Mills in Mountain City.

The completion of the plant’s expansion makes this ring-spun facility one of the largest in the world.

The governor said securing the expansion here in East Tennessee meant a big economic boost for the region.

Haslam’s visit to our region comes one day after he announced he will not run for the U.S. Senate seat that will soon be open following the retirement of Sen. Bob Corker.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.