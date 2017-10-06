ETSU to face Robert Morris for Homecoming game

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – It’s a big weekend for East Tennessee State University as the Bucs football team prepares to face off against Robert Morris tomorrow in the first Homecoming game at their brand new on-campus stadium.
The Bucs are coming off a disappointing loss to Furman last week.
The Bucs last faced Robert Morris two years ago and the Bucs lost during that away game.
But with a lot of community support and momentum surrounding a new beginning for the Bucs, they’re hoping to use that to their advantage tomorrow.
Tailgating begins at 8 a.m. with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.
