Earnhardt crashes in practice at Charlotte

By Published:
Dale Earnhardt Jr
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2016, file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr looks from the garage before practice at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Hendrick Motorsports says Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire at the end of this season. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) – Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final weekend as a full-time driver at Charlotte Motor Speedway got off to a rough start when he crashed moments into Friday’s opening practice.

Earnhardt drove into the high line of the track and slipped in the grippy substance Charlotte officials had used on the surface. It caused him to hit the wall and his Hendrick Motorsports team had to pull out his backup car.

Earnhardt wasn’t very happy about his misfortune and felt the substance – known as PJ1 – was too slick.

He had to make a quick visit to the care center before he was cleared to return to practice.

Earnhardt is retiring at the end of the season, in part because of multiple concussions he’s received while racing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s