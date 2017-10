DICKENSON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The middle and high schools in Dickenson County, VA are dismissing early due to a bomb threat.

The school system tells News Channel 11 that a note was found and they are dismissing students early out of precaution.

The two schools that have been impacted are Ridgeview Middle School and Ridgeview High School.

Law enforcement are currently sweeping the area.

This is the second threat the school system has received this week.

