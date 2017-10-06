Anonymous donor helping family find Jonesborough woman’s accused killer

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Twenty-nine weeks to the day after a Jonesborough woman was killed in a crash with an alleged drunk driver, her grieving family is thanking an anonymous donor.

That donor doubled the reward for anyone with information that leads to his arrest.

On March 16, 37-year-old Shirra Branum was killed in a crash along Conklin Road in Jonesborough. Her son Randy was also in the car with her. He was injured but he survived.

Washington County Investigators are still looking for 30-year-old Alan Mogollon-Anaya. They believe he was drunk behind the wheel when he crashed into Branum.

Shirra’s family tells News Channel 11’s Justin Soto they’re still upset that investigators did not hold Mogollon-Anaya following that crash and he got away. They say these past seven months haven’t gotten any easier but a generous donation to their growing reward fund Thursday gives them more hope their daughter will get justice.

“I was overwhelmed I just couldn’t believe it,” Branum’s mother Cindy Scalf said while holding onto a $5,000 check.

Their pastor called on Thursday, letting them know someone wanted to help.

“Gives you hope and to know that there are still good people out there because you can’t trust hardly anybody anymore,” Scalf said.

The donor wants to remain anonymous while adding money to a fund the family has already grown on their own.

“It would take me another year to save that much money if I could,” Branum’s father, Hugh Scalf said.

The family said they’ll be continuing to share their daughter’s story. They recently held a “Justice for Shirra March” in front of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to continue to get Mogollon-Anaya’s picture out there, while raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.

“Part of us is gone, part of our lives is missing now and it’ll never be the same again,” Cindy Scalf said.

They’re hoping this bump in reward money can help get him behind bars.

“I hope this will let somebody say, hey I need that $10,000,” Hugh Scalf said.

Both Hugh and Cindy said they want to thank this person and they can’t express their gratitude enough.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators tell us Thursday there is no new information in the case. They’re still working with state and federal investigators to find Mogollon-Anaya.

If you have any information that can help investigators, give them a call at 423-788-1414.

