82nd Airborne in Afghanistan helps with gender reveal for fallen NC soldier

CBS North Carolina Published:
Photo courtesy of WNCN via Britt Harris

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The wife of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier had a little help learning the gender of her unborn child.

U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Harris, 25, was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan on August 2. His wife, Brittany, was pregnant at the time of his death.

But his fellow 82nd Airborne members helped Brittany with learning the gender of her child.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for more photos of Chris and Brittany Harris

All the way from Afghanistan, members of the 82nd prepped confetti canons and began to record.

“My boy Harris, we’re gonna do it for him, find out what kind of baby he is going to have,” a soldier says in the video.

Then, two of the Airborne step back and fire the confetti.

In a message to CBS North Carolina, Brittany said Chris left her a “little miracle princess.”

“WELCOME THE NEWEST FAMILY MEMBER OF THE 82nd!!!!! Christian Michelle Harris 💓💗💖💘💝💞💕,” she wrote.

Copyright WNCN 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s