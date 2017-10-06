40th annual Unicoi Co. Apple Festival happening this weekend

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The 40th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival is expected to bring in more than 100,000 visitors to our region this weekend.

The event has been named one of the Southeast Tourism Society’s “Top 20 events in the Southeast.”

Expect big crowds in downtown Erwin for a fall festival that features everything apple, plenty of good food, as well as arts and crafts.

This year’s events also include a 4-mile race, an apple dumpling contest and a Miss Apple Festival Pageant.

Tonight, the festival wraps up at 8 p.m. and on Saturday, the apple festival kicks off at 8 a.m.

