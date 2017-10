KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center in Knoxville is asking for help.

The center hopes all pets can be adopted. Pet adoptions will be free this week with the help of the Petco Foundation.

Processing for adoptions will be stopped around 5:30 p.m. each night.

There are two shelter locations: 3201 Division Street and 6400 Kingston Pike.

Copyright WATE 2017. All rights reserved.