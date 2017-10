NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A winning lottery ticket was bought in Knoxville.

Out of the 10,681 winning Powerball tickets in Wednesday’s drawing, one worth $50,000 was bought in Knoxville.

The ticket matched four white numbers and the red Powerball.

The jackpot for Saturday is $112 million.

