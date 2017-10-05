‘The Wall That Heals’ rolls into Knoxville to honor Vietnam veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A special war memorial will be in Knoxville for the next couple of days to honor those who served in Vietnam.

“The Wall That Heals” is a tribute to thousands of Vietnam veterans and it will be standing tall at the Lynnhurst Cemetery until October 8. The wall arrived in a 53-foot trailer with an escort of motorcycles on Wednesday.

Don Smith, the president of the Knoxville Chapter for Vietnam Veterans of America, said, “The importance is a lot more than people would imagine.”

The half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. travels across the country, offering people a chance to see the names of the fallen. For those who have served, it brings a special meaning.

“It’s called ‘The Wall That Heals’ for a very good reason. Many, many Vietnam veterans have never been to the wall. It’s too emotional. So when they finally do go, it does just that. It provides a healing experience,” said Smith.

Volunteers with the Home Depot and community gave their time on Wednesday to help assemble the wall.

“I’m just supporting our veterans, it’s an honor to get to come out and show them the respect that they deserve,” said Tim Johnson, a volunteer.

Johnson also helped lead the truck into town on Wednesday. It’s serves as a display to learn about the Vietnam War and its soldiers.

“He went out leading his platoon, he stepped on a land mine,” said Connie Cain, from New Market, Tennessee. Her brother-in-law died in the war.

Each Vietnam veteran who died in the line of duty has loved ones who miss them to this day. Volunteers say visiting the 58,318 names listed on ‘The Wall That Heals’ is how we can honor them.

“Anybody that’s never been to the wall or any kind of monument, they need to come out and see this, they will have a whole different respect for the country and our servicemen,” said Johnson.

While you can’t rub names of this replica because its not like the granite memorial in Washington D.C., the Knoxville Chapter for Vietnam Veterans of America tells us that you can request an engraving from the actual memorial. Volunteers will find the name in D.C. and send it to you at no cost.

An opening ceremony for the wall will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Lynnhurst Cemetery on 2300 Adair Drive.

“The Wall That Heals” will also be open 24 hours a day until Sunday, October 8, free of charge.

