Scholarship fund created to honor Tennessee victim in Las Vegas shooting

BIG SANDY, Tenn. (WATE) — A scholarship fund was created to honor the life of a Tennessee man who died in the Las Vegas attack.

Sonny Melton, 29, died while protecting his wife during the shooting. He was a registered nurse at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.

The scholarship will help graduating Big Sandy High School seniors who want to pursue a career in nursing.

Apex Bank will match the first $50,000 in private contributions to the fund.

To make a donation, call 865-500-5454, email donate@sonnymeltonfund.com or visit SonnyMeltonFund.com.

