Police: Kentucky man drank beer, ate corn dog while shoplifting

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a man had drunk a beer and eaten a corn dog at a Walmart in Kentucky before being arrested for shoplifting.

Shepherdsville police said in a Facebook post on Friday that store employees saw 55-year-old David Pethel also load his cart with merchandise valued at nearly $250 before attempting to leave without paying.

Pethel is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking. He had been held at the Bullitt County Jail, and it is unclear if he has a lawyer.

