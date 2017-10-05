Major water main break reported in Weber City, crews conducting repairs

WEBER CITY, TN (WJHL) – Officials with the Scott County Public Service Authority told News Channel 11 that a major water main break has occurred in Weber City.

According to a release on the authority’s website, the water main break has caused loss of service to large areas, including Weber City and Nottingham.

Officials said repairs are being made as quickly as possible.

For updates on the water outage, visit http://www.scottcountypsa.myruralwater.com/alerts.

