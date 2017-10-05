Knoxville groups host candlelight vigil for Las Vegas victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville organizations came together Wednesday to remember the Las Vegas attack victims. The peaceful candlelight vigil was held at Charles Krutch Park on Wednesday night. More than 50 people came to the event to remember the 59 people who died from the shooting.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, the Women’s March Coalition of East Tennessee, the Knox Blue Dots, Indivisible of Knoxville and Indivisible of East Tennessee wanted the event to be a time of mourning, reflecting, praying and meditation.

“The loss of life count is going up and I’m just tired of it,” said Kimberly Peterson, a member of Moms Demand Actions for Gun Sense in America.

Some organizers said the priority was to honor gun violence victims in Las Vegas and the ones in East Tennessee. Several moms took their children to the vigil. They used the event as a teaching moment.

“I felt like it was really important to be direct and ask if they have questions,” said Shelly Grotkopf.

Many relayed the message of hope. Several believed this senseless act in Las Vegas will spark legislative talk on stricter gun control.

“My children know that when something bad happens it may feel hopeless but there is always a next step,” said Grotkopf.

The Tennessee House and Senate approved a gun bill recently this year that allows people to use suppressors for the sake of hearing. The House’s vote sends the bill to Governor Haslam. Republican sponsors say the bills is meant to protect sportsmen’s hearing. Some people at the vigil believe a silencer could have made it more difficult for victims and first responders in Las Vegas to find out where the bullets were coming from.

In Washington DC, there’s a similar gun suppressor proposal being discussed under the “Hearing Protection Act.” The house was supposed to talk about it Tuesday but chose not to, in light of the Vegas shooting. House Speaker Paul Ryan said he’s not sure when it’ll be brought up again.

