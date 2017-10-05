Kingsport Police: 2 shooting victims found at ER, investigation underway

Kingsport, TN (WJHL) — Kingsport Police are investigating an apparent shooting.

According to a KPD news release, police got a call from a Tri-Cities hospital that two people were seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

Police said the 18 year-old male and a 19 year-old female took themselves to the hospital.

Thursday night, officers are verifying the location and circumstances of the shooting.

“Detectives are in the preliminary stages of what will likely be a lengthy investigation, with many questions, to include the exact location of the actual shooting scene and the circumstances surrounding it, remaining unanswered,” said Tom Patton, KPD Public Information Officer.

