Kingsport BOE approves bid for Regional Science and Technology Center

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Dobyns-Bennett High School is one step closer to adding a Regional Science and Technology Center to its campus.

The Kingsport Board of Education approved a bid from BurWil Construction for the project on Tuesday.

Josh Harville is a Dobyns-Bennett graduate and likes the idea of having the center added to the school he once attended.

“Not every kid gets to go to college so if they’re able to learn a trade or maybe get college hours just able to grow like that I think it’s fantastic,” Harville said.

If approved by city leaders, it will create an entirely new look for the high school.

Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said it will sit on the front of DB’s building, facing Fort Henry Drive.

“It really will serve not only to help us alleviate space concerns but also really serve as a driver of science and technology education in our community,” True said.

It will provide lab space, classroom space, and opportunities for high level course work with hopes to share the space with the community during the evening.

“We can utilize this for professional development for folks to come in and work and train and experience educational opportunities with our students,” True explained.

The total project costs more than $23 million.

“The funds for this ultimately comes from the bond issue that Sullivan County passed several months ago as well as a little over a million dollars from the future construction fund, capitol projects fund coming out of our budget,” he said.

But Harville says the money is worth it.

“Everybody can kind of pitch in, whether it be through taxes or donations or whatever. I have no problem with that,” he said.

If approved, a groundbreaking could take place in early November.

Construction would take 411 days to complete.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman is set to vote on the expansion at its next meeting which is scheduled for October 17.

