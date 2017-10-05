King basketball to be featured on ESPN3

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University men’s and women’s basketball teams will be featured on ESPN3 this season as part of the NCAA’s Division II Basketball Showcase. The Conference Carolinas doubleheader at Limestone College on December 2 will be streamed on ESPN3. Tipoff for the women’s game is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. with the men to follow at 4:00 p.m. at the Timken Center in Gaffney, S.C.

The matchup features a rematch of both the men’s and women’s Conference Carolinas Tournament championship games from last year, as the Tornado and Saints squared off for both the men’s and women’s tournament titles a season ago. In addition, the last four Conference Carolinas championships have been won by either King or Limestone.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our student-athletes and our institution,” said Director of Athletics David Hicks. “King is an amazing place full of remarkable student-athletes, each pursuing excellence on the court and in the classroom.”



The King women have faced the Saints in each of the last two Conference Carolinas Tournament championship games, both taking place in Gaffney, S.C. A season ago, King defeated the top seed and 22nd-ranked Saints 78-77 to earn the first Conference Carolinas Tournament championship and NCAA Tournament berth for the Tornado.

“I think this will be a great opportunity for King and Limestone and great for Conference Carolinas,” Head Women’s Basketball Coach Josh Thompson said. “I’m excited for our team to be able to play on a national stage.”



For the men, King and Limestone have met in two of the last four Conference Carolinas Tournament championship games. Limestone took a narrow 76-70 victory a season ago while the Saints also won the 2014 matchup. King won their first Conference Carolinas Tournament title in 2016, defeating Barton College in the friendly confines of the Student Center Complex. King leads the all-time series with Limestone 9-6.

“College basketball is facing a bit of controversy at the moment,” added Hicks. “This game will give a national audience the opportunity to watch true student-athletes display their talent, highlighting the mission of King, Conference Carolinas, and NCAA Division II and the role each plays in the development and growth of our students.”

The Tornado men aren’t strangers to the big stage as this will mark the second time in the last four years King will play in front of a national audience. In 2015, the Tornado hosted the CBS Sports National Game of the Week on January 3, rallying from a 12-point second half deficit to defeat 18th-ranked Mount Olive 91-73 in the Student Center Complex.

“We are excited that our players to have the chance to play in front of a national audience,” Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach J.T. Blair said. “It is a great opportunity for King University and our basketball program to gain exposure. Limestone is a great opponent, and we look forward to showcasing Conference Carolinas basketball on ESPN3!”