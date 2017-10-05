Jason Aldean’s wife says they’ll forever pray for Vegas victims

LAS VEGAS (WKRN) – Speaking for the first time since the devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas over the weekend, the wife of country star Jason Aldean is expressing her gratitude to each one who has reached out to her and her family.

“First and foremost, thank you to the first responders,” Brittany Aldean wrote on Instagram. “It amazed me at the time and still continues to – these people completely put everyone else’s lives before theirs and I am forever grateful.”

Brittany Aldean, who is expecting her first child with the country singer, said she was in a tent closer to Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino with friends when shots rang out as her husband performed in front of thousands.

“As you can imagine, my first instinct was to run to him and his was the same,” she wrote.

Brittany Aldean said she and others laid behind equipment on stage with some of their “road family” as bullets flew past.

“All I could think about was, ‘I never even got to hold my baby,” she wrote.

Neither Brittany nor Jason Aldean was injured in the shooting. Nearly 60 people were killed and almost 500 others were injured before the gunman took his own life.

“We were the lucky ones. I can’t put into words the pain and heartache we feel for the ones who are no longer with us. May God be with their families and friends during this horrendous time. Each and every one of you are and will forever be in our prayers.”

Brittany and Jason Aldean married in 2015. They are expecting their first child, a boy, later this year. Jason Aldean has two daughters from a previous marriage.