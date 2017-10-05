Increased law enforcement to be at Tazewell H.S. football games following social media rumors

TAZEWELL, VA (WJHL) – More deputies will be on hand during the football game at Tazewell High School Friday night, as they continue to investigate statements on social media about a student bringing a gun to school.

Chief Deputy Harold Heatley said deputies and officers from the Tazewell Police Department have interviewed a number of students.

We’re told the students in question will not be allowed on school property until the investigation is complete.

Investigators told us it appears to be rumors spread on social media.

However, more officers will be at the football games at Tazewell High School until further notice.

