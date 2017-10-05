Free legal advice clinic to be hosted in Blount County

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There will be a free legal advice clinic in Blount County Saturday.

The event is hosted by Legal Aid of East Tennessee (LAET) and the Blount County Public Library. It will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

The clinic is hosted in honor of National Pro Bono Month. There will be volunteer attorneys from the Blount County Bar Association to give advice on various legal matters.

“Legal help will be available on a first come, first served basis,” says Dr. Kathryn Ellis, LAET’s Pro Bono Project Director. “The public will be able to seek advice on topics such as adoption, child custody & support, divorce, elder law, foreclosure, identity theft, personal injury, VA benefits, wills, worker’s comp, and more.”

For more information, visit LAET’s website or call 865-637-0484.

