Food City launches online delivery system in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Food City launched a new home delivery option in the Tri-Cities area Thursday.

Food City District Manager David Robinson said the grocery chain is partnering with Instacart, an online grocery delivery option that delivers food from grocery stores all over the country.

“We already have our Gocart service which allows customers to make an online order and pick it up here at the store,” Robinson said. “This is taking it one step further and delivering it to their homes.”

Food City has been testing this service at locations in Knoxville and Chattanooga and Robinson said they have been happy with the results.

“The e-commerce sector is growing and this is just the next step in that,” Robinson said. “We’re learning and we’ll find out how much demand there is for it but we can already tell from the launches we’ve had there is a need for it.”

All you have to do is go to www.instacart.com, register for an account, start shopping, and Food City groceries will be delivered right to your doorstep.

The delivery radius is 20-30 minutes around the Tri-Cities area.

There is a delivery fee based on how quickly you want your purchase to arrive.

The service can be used from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and you can order most things in the store other than alcohol and tobacco products.

