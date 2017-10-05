FBI photos show Johnson City bank robbers wearing gorilla masks

By Published: Updated:
The FBI released surveillance photos of the armed robbery at Tri-City Community Bank Wednesday afternoon. (Source: FBI)

Johnson City, TN (WJHL)  — The FBI released information Thursday night about a bank robbery in Johnson City.

The FBI released surveillance photos of the armed robbery at Tri-City Community Bank. (Source: FBI)

It happened Wednesday afternoon just before 3 p.m. at Tri-City Community Bank, 2867 Boones Creek Road.

Right away, Johnson City Police said the FBI was in charge of the investigation.

The FBI didn’t release any information about the robbery until Thursday night, saying two men wearing gorilla masks and carrying a semi-automatic handgun stormed into the bank and demanded money from the clerk.

(Source: FBI)

The FBI said one of the suspects was wearing a backpack.

After they got money from a bank teller, the FBI said the two got away in a silver four door Toyota Corolla.

 

 

The FBI released this photo of what is believed to be the suspects’ getaway car after a robbery at Tri-City Community Bank Wednesday afternoon. (Source: FBI)

 

The FBI asked that anyone with information about the bank robbery in Johnson City call the Knoxville office of the FBI at 865-544-0751.

Copyright 2017 WJHL.  All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s