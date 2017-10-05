FBI photos show Johnson City bank robbers wearing gorilla masks

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) — The FBI released information Thursday night about a bank robbery in Johnson City.

It happened Wednesday afternoon just before 3 p.m. at Tri-City Community Bank, 2867 Boones Creek Road.

Right away, Johnson City Police said the FBI was in charge of the investigation.

The FBI didn’t release any information about the robbery until Thursday night, saying two men wearing gorilla masks and carrying a semi-automatic handgun stormed into the bank and demanded money from the clerk.

The FBI said one of the suspects was wearing a backpack.

After they got money from a bank teller, the FBI said the two got away in a silver four door Toyota Corolla.

The FBI asked that anyone with information about the bank robbery in Johnson City call the Knoxville office of the FBI at 865-544-0751.

