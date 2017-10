COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An unexpected shopper stopped by a grocery store in Cooperstown, N.Y. on Tuesday.

A deer decided it was low on apples, so he stopped by the produce section in a local Price Chopper.

Shoppers said the deer didn’t fear any humans and calmly made his way into the store.

After everyone got done taking pictures, they peacefully got the deer back outside.

