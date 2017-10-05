Bristol Tennessee City Schools struggle to recover after budget cut

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Officials from Bristol Tennessee City Schools are working to determine how the school system will recover after a more than $1 million budget cut.

The Sullivan County Commissioners passed a new budget in August which involved major cuts in school funding.

Gypsy Goss’s said her granddaughter is a sophomore at Tennessee High School and is involved in numerous extra curricular activities.

“She is really interested in drama and they have a good drama club,” Goss said. “They have a photography club that she’s taking.”

Goss said she is concerned the loss of funding will result in the cut in these school programs.

Bristol Tennessee City Schools Communication Coordinator Rebecca Craddock said the goal is to evaluate where officials can make cuts that would have minimal impact on students.

“The $1 million that we’ve lost based on the Sullivan County Commission budget that was passed, was from capital and operating funds,” she said.

Craddock said those funds were used to make improvements to school facilities and day to day expenses such as technology equipment for classrooms and electric bills.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said the budget cuts are part of the $140 million bond agreement for the Sullivan County schools plan. He said the plan will make improvements for not only Bristol City Schools but Sullivan County and Kingsport as well.

“We felt it was appropriate to cut those funds because it goes to the debt service of the $27 million that the county appropriated to building schools in Bristol,” he said.

Mayor Venable said most of the $27 million sent to Bristol Tennessee City Schools will go towards replacing Vance Middle School. The rest of the funding will go towards improving other Bristol City Schools.

